iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEMS opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

