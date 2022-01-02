iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Cut by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 8.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

