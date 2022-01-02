iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Trimmed by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $135,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.