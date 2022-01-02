iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 156,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period.

SMMD opened at $66.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.