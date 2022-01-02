iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Sandy Spring Bank’s Largest Position

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.18% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $110,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $283.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.