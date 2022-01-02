iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is SPC Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $104.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $103.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

