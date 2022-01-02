iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $114.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.