iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

