iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Truist Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $739,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 507,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 214,603 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 276.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 311.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 167,451 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

