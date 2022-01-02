IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth $2,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 425,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 397,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

