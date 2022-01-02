Jarvis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $344,580.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

