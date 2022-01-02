Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 721,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,889 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.6% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $116,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $450.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

