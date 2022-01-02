JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €74.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on JOST Werke in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JST opened at €49.50 ($56.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.55 million and a PE ratio of 15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.70. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €40.10 ($45.57) and a fifty-two week high of €57.80 ($65.68).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.