JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 660,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,024,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,963 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 66,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $158.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

