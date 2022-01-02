JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 397.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

