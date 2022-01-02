JUST Market Capitalization Tops $422.87 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $422.87 million and approximately $343.58 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.42 or 0.08032776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00075131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.80 or 0.99968406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007398 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

