Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.68) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.55) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.55) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.26 ($4.84).

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €6.65 ($7.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €4.58 ($5.20) and a 12-month high of €7.60 ($8.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.78.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

