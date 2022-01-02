Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NSRGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Nestlé in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $136.74 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $143.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $127.99.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
