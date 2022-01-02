Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NSRGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Nestlé in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $136.74 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $143.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $127.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

