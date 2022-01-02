Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $9.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 193,041 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 34.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $2,946,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

