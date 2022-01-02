Klaytn Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002845 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.42 billion and $40.07 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,761,105,376 coins and its circulating supply is 2,558,397,012 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

