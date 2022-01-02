Klaytn Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.60 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.60 billion and $43.12 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.99 or 0.08027879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00075281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.91 or 0.99727983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007458 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,761,852,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,558,638,448 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

