Konomi Network Price Hits $0.30 (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,427,194 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.