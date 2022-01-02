Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

KRUS stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $784.31 million, a PE ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $83.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

