Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $15.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

Shares of LH stock opened at $314.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.08 and its 200-day moving average is $288.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.46 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.