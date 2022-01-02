LATOKEN (LA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.34 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $57.34 million and approximately $1,201.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00045922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005283 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

