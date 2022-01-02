Legato Merger Corp II’s (NASDAQ:LGTOU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Legato Merger Corp II’s (NASDAQ:LGTOU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 3rd. Legato Merger Corp II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Legato Merger Corp II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Legato Merger Corp II stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

