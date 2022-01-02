Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Leslie’s by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

