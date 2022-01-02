LGCY Network (LGCY) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. LGCY Network has a market cap of $74.95 million and $103,127.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005320 BTC.

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

