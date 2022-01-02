Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $542.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $521.67 and its 200 day moving average is $477.00. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.86 and a fifty-two week high of $558.28.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

