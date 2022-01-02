Lincoln National Corp Has $1.10 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

