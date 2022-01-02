Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $278,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of CL opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

