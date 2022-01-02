Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 84.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

GDS stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

