Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $60.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

