Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $39,000 in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Immutep by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immutep by 563.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,403,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,191,972 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth about $3,870,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immutep in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Immutep Limited has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

