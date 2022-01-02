Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 157 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,815,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

