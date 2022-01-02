Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lifted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $346.43 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $346.97. The stock has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.10 and its 200-day moving average is $312.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

