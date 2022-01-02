Linear Price Hits $0.0460 (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Linear has a market capitalization of $148.97 million and approximately $27.93 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,236,011,996 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.