Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $355.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

