Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT opened at $355.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.39 and a 200-day moving average of $355.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

