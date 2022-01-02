Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $63,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lyft by 90.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,939 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lyft by 20.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,936 shares of company stock worth $1,267,179. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

