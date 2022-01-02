Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,506 shares of company stock worth $12,042,582. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $77.45 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

