Malaga Cove Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $567.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.97. The company has a market capitalization of $270.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.