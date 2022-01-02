Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 9,007 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 111,996 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get fuboTV alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of FUBO opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.03.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. Analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.