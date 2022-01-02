Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 463 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 120,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 788,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,267,428 shares of company stock valued at $103,209,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.