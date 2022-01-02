Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 221.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.33 ($2.98).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.43) to GBX 253 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LON EMG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 227.40 ($3.06). 816,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,133. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.10. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 137.35 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

