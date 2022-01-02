Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $49,389.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.15 or 0.07956143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074677 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00085689 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.