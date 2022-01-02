McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $266.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 59.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.07. 1,518,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,904. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $269.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

