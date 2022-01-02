Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Down to $34.96

Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $34.26. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 94 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $548.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,299,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

