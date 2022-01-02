Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.00

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Merus by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth $15,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merus by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

