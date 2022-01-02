Mettalex (MTLX) Price Tops $0.96 on Top Exchanges

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002030 BTC on major exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $322,455.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.83 or 0.07875720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00075378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,336.14 or 1.00032990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mettalex Coin Trading

